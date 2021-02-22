Kuwait announces it will be closing its land and sea border crossings with certain exceptions made for shipping workers and returning citizens and their immediate family members and companions, according to a decision by the country’s Council of Ministers.

Exceptions were made for shipping operations and workers in the divided zone, according to the announcment.

The return of citizens from land and sea ports will be allowed along with their first-degree relatives and their companions who are domestic workers, the decision stipulated.

Kuwait also announced it would ban physical presence in all types of restaurants and cafes, including those within shopping centers. Only takeout and delivery orders will be allowed starting next Wednesday and until further notice.