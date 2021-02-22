.
.
.
.
Language

Novavax completes patient enrollment in US trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken. (Reuters)
Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Novavax completes patient enrollment in US trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Drug developer Novavax Inc said on Monday it has completed patient enrollment in the late-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Mexico.

The company said last month its vaccine was 89.3 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in the UK.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Novavax said it had enrolled 30,000 volunteers across the United States and Mexico.

In the late-stage trial, the company said 20 percent of participants were Latinx, 13 percent were African American, and 13 percent were 65 and older.

Read more:

Novavax COVID vaccine highly effective, but not against South Africa variant

Explainer: Coronavirus shots might be tweaked if variants get worse

Coronavirus: Fresh data show toll S. African virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces
Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India
UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More