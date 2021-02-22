Drug developer Novavax Inc said on Monday it has completed patient enrollment in the late-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Mexico.



The company said last month its vaccine was 89.3 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in the UK.

Novavax said it had enrolled 30,000 volunteers across the United States and Mexico.



In the late-stage trial, the company said 20 percent of participants were Latinx, 13 percent were African American, and 13 percent were 65 and older.

