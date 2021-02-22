Oman has announced it is suspending entry of travelers from several countries, including Sudan and Lebanon, amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The suspension of entry for travelers will include the following countries: Sudan, Lebanon, Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Ethiopia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone.

“The suspension of entry will also apply to those coming from any other country if they had passed through any of the ten aforementioned countries during the 14 days preceding the application to enter the Sultanate, starting at 12 AM Thursday, February 25, 2021, for a period of fifteen days,” read a statement published by the Oman News Agency.

The exceptions to the entry suspension will apply to Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers, and their families, who will be subject to the necessary procedures approved upon entering Oman, according to authorities.

