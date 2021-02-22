.
A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia recorded 327 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 375,333, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The total number of active cases in Saudi Arabia is currently 2,455, out of which only 497 are critical.

Five people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the virus-related death toll in the country to 6,466.

Meanwhile the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia are 366,412. A total of 318 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education announced on Monday that remote learning will continue in the Kingdom until the end of the school year for public and private schools and universities to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The education minister said the announcement came “after assessing the situation during the past weeks.”

Remote learning to continue in Saudi Arabia until end of school year

More than 17 million Saudi residents have used the Tawakkalna COVID-19 app: SPA

