UAE detects 2,105 new COVID-19 cases, reports 15 deaths and 3,355 recoveries

A seagull flies pass the view of city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates records 2,105 new COVID-19 cases, 3,355 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

This brings the UAE’s total COVID-19 death tally to 1,140, total cases to 372,530 and total recoveries to 363,052, WAM reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

According to the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s website, the total number of active cases within the country is now at 8,338.

The UAE has recently intensified its vaccination drive and has already administered 5,554,342 vaccine doses.

As of last week, the country vaccinated 40 percent of its population which has been in line with the UAE's aim to inoculate half the population by March 2021 and vaccinated 48 percent of its elderly residents, NCEMA reported.

