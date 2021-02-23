Egypt received 300,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in the early hours of Tuesday, the health ministry said in a statement.

The new batch from China was the second shipment of the Sinopharm vaccine to Egypt. The country received its first 50,000-dose shipment in December.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The North African country also got 50,000 doses of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca earlier in February as part of its program to vaccinate health workers.

Egypt began vaccinating frontline medical staff against COVID-19 on January 24 using the Chinese vaccine.

Egypt will open an online registration process next week for other groups eligible for vaccination, such as the elderly and patients with chronic diseases, Mostafa Ghoneima, a health minister assistant, told Reuters.

Vaccination of these groups will start with the arrival of more shipments of vaccines, he said at the Cairo airport upon the arrival of the latest shipment of Sinopharm vaccines.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As of Monday, Egypt had confirmed 178,774 coronavirus cases, including 10,404 deaths, since the start of the pandemic more than 10 months ago.

However, health officials say the real number is likely far higher because of the relatively low rate of coronavirus testing and the exclusion of private test results.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Egypt says it has launched COVID-19 vaccination

Coronavirus: Egypt investigating COVID-19 deaths due to alleged lack of oxygen

Coronavirus: Egypt seeks more COVID-19 vaccines as infections surge