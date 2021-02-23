Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 335 new coronavirus cases and 323 recoveries, bringing the total number to 375,668 cases and 366,735 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by four to 6,470.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (335) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (323) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (366,735) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/lDLwTvNOLy — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 23, 2021

There are 2,463 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, the health ministry said, 486 of which are critical cases.

Riyadh, the capital, recorded 163 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while the Eastern Province had 63 cases, and Mecca had 52.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education announced on Monday that remote learning will continue in the Kingdom until the end of the school year for public and private schools and universities to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

