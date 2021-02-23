.
UK PM Johnson says country is always looking to source more vaccines

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre in Derby Arena, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Derby, Britain February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool REFILE - CORRECTING LOCATION
Coronavirus

Reuters

Britain has sufficient vaccine supplies but is always looking to source more, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“We do believe we have the, the supplies in place to keep up that rhythm and that timetable,” Johnson told a news conference.

“Obviously, we’re looking the whole time to source more where we can from our suppliers according to the contracts that we’ve have already signed,” he said.

