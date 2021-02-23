Britain has sufficient vaccine supplies but is always looking to source more, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“We do believe we have the, the supplies in place to keep up that rhythm and that timetable,” Johnson told a news conference.

“Obviously, we’re looking the whole time to source more where we can from our suppliers according to the contracts that we’ve have already signed,” he said.

