UN's World Food Program may cease operations in N. Korea due to COVID restrictions

A view shows the World Food Program headquarters after the WFP won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, in Rome, Italy October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A view shows the World Food Program headquarters after the WFP won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, in Rome, Italy October 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP, Seoul

Strict coronavirus restrictions imposed by North Korea could force the World Food Program to suspend operations in the country, where chronic malnutrition is rife, a report on the UN organization’s website said Tuesday.

The impoverished country -- which is under international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs -- has long struggled to feed itself, suffering chronic food shortages.

The World Food Program (WFP) has by far the largest international aid operation in the country and provides specialized foods to around a million pregnant women, nursing mothers and children every month, according to its website.

Sanctions have long complicated aid efforts but the WFP said the North’s self-imposed coronavirus isolation was posing new problems for relief work.

North Korea closed its borders in January last year -- the first country in the world to do so -- to protect itself against the virus which first broke out in neighboring China.

“Food imports, international staff deployments and physical monitoring access remain curtailed for a prolonged period,” the WFP said in a report outlining its plans.
“WFP will opportunistically use windows in which food imports are allowed to replenish and optimize in-country stocks,” it added.

“There is a significant residual risk that, should food imports not be possible, operations will cease in 2021.”

Pyongyang has long insisted it has not seen any cases of COVID-19 -- which has killed more than two million people worldwide -- with its leader Kim Jong Un reiterating the claim at a huge military parade in October.

Experts suggest that is unlikely, given the virus first emerged in neighboring China, its main provider of trade and aid.

More than 40 percent of North Korea’s 25 million people are considered food insecure, according to UN estimates.

