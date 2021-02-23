England must come out of COVID-19 pandemic safely, not rush: UK minister

The British authorities are determined to lead England out of the pandemic as fast as safely possible, but no faster, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday when asked about the cautious pace of a roadmap announced a day earlier.

“We’re all absolutely determined to come out of this as fast as safely possible, but no faster,” Hancock said on Sky News.

