England must come out of COVID-19 pandemic safely, not rush: UK minister

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks on further restrictions to be put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 23, 2020. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters)
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks on further restrictions to be put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 23, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, London

The British authorities are determined to lead England out of the pandemic as fast as safely possible, but no faster, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday when asked about the cautious pace of a roadmap announced a day earlier.

“We’re all absolutely determined to come out of this as fast as safely possible, but no faster,” Hancock said on Sky News.

