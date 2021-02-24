Egypt has approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the 34th country outside of Russia and third in North Africa to do so, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Wednesday.



RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said Sputnik V had been approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority using an emergency use authorization procedure.

Egypt is the 35th country in the world to approve Sputnik V. It is also the most populated country in the Middle East with over 100 million people.



Tunisia and Algeria have already approved the shot.

Sputnik is one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.



“Egypt is the most populated country of the Middle East and the decision of the Egyptian Drug Authority to include Sputnik V in the national vaccine portfolio demonstrates the appreciation of safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF.



Sputnik V is now approved in 35 countries around the world and the number of registrations will keep increasing in coming weeks as the Russian vaccine is widely recognized as one of the best in the world,” he added.

