Pope Francis appoints new doctor after previous one died of COVID-19

Pope Francis salutes faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, on October 28, 2020. (AP)
Pope Francis salutes faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, on October 28, 2020. (AP)
AFP, Rome

Pope Francis appointed a new personal doctor on Wednesday, several weeks after the death from COVID-19 of the previous holder of the post.

The 84-year-old pontiff picked Roberto Bernabei, an expert in health care for the elderly, as his physician, the Vatican said in a statement.

Bernabei, 69, leads the geriatrics and rehabilitative medicine department at Rome’s Gemelli, the Catholic hospital where popes are traditionally treated.

The last papal doctor, Fabrizio Soccorsi, died aged 78 on January 9 of COVID-19-related pulmonary complications, following a hospitalization for cancer.

Francis is believed to be in relatively good health, despite having had part of his lung removed when he was a young man after developing pleurisy.

Last month he cancelled several events due to a bout of sciatica, a chronic nerve condition that causes hip pain and makes him walk with a slight limp.

Also in January, the pope received the coronavirus vaccine alongside his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI.

