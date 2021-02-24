.
.
.
.
Language

S.Korea hails arrival of COVID-19 vaccines as first step in ‘return to normal’

A health worker prepares an injection of the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield) against the coronavirus at a vaccination centre set up at the Dubai International Financial Center in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
A health worker prepares an injection of the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield) against the coronavirus. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

S.Korea hails arrival of COVID-19 vaccines as first step in ‘return to normal’

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Seoul

Published: Updated:

South Korea shipped its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, transferring AstraZeneca vaccines from a production facility in the country to a warehouse outside the capital of Seoul in preparation for this week’s inoculation drive.

Healthcare workers are scheduled to receive the first batch of AstraZeneca PLC’s vaccine from Friday, as South Korea looks to protect 10 million high-risk people by July, on its way to reaching herd immunity by November.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

AstraZeneca shots enough for about 750,000 people will be distributed from a production facility of SK Chemicals Co Ltd unit SK bioscience to immunization centers across the country starting on Wednesday.

“We start the first historic vaccination on Friday with the vaccines rolled out today,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a government meeting. “This is the first step that will lead us to a long-waited return to normal.”

Last week, a government poll showed almost 94 percent of 367,000 healthcare workers aged 64 or younger in priority groups said they were ready to take the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite concerns over its efficacy in older people.

“The government is thoroughly preparing the entire process of vaccine roll-out from shipment to transportation, distribution, vaccination and adverse reaction management so that the public can receive the shots with confidence,” Chung said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Seoul acting mayor Seo Jung-hyup on Wednesday said the large-scale vaccination plan will only be possible with widespread public participation.

“In order to implement the Seoul city vaccination plan according to the timetable, the trust and cooperation of citizens are absolutely necessary,” he told a briefing.

Read more:

S.Korea reverses decision on AstraZeneca approval, scales back Q1 vaccine targets

S.Korea eases COVID-19 curbs, to announce vaccine plan

S.Korea raises coronavirus alert level to highest

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets

Top Content

Tesla shares wipe out year-to-date gains, sink below S&P 500 index entry price Tesla shares wipe out year-to-date gains, sink below S&P 500 index entry price
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
Iran produced 18 kgs of 20 pct enriched uranium in violation of nuclear deal: IAEA Iran produced 18 kgs of 20 pct enriched uranium in violation of nuclear deal: IAEA
Tigray crisis ‘out of control,’ EU envoy sounds warning after visiting Ethiopia Tigray crisis ‘out of control,’ EU envoy sounds warning after visiting Ethiopia
Iran's rulers close ranks, raise pressure on US to lift sanctions Iran's rulers close ranks, raise pressure on US to lift sanctions
Gulf countries have to be part of any dialogue on Iran nuclear deal: GCC SG Gulf countries have to be part of any dialogue on Iran nuclear deal: GCC SG

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More