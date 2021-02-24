.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia detects 353 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia detects 353 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 353 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing the total to 376,021 cases and 6,475 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 280 to 367,015.

The capital, Riyadh, reported 186 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, while the Eastern Province had 67 cases, and Mecca had 43.

There are 2,531 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, the health ministry said, 483 of which are critical cases.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia records 327 COVID-19 cases, five deaths, 318 recoveries

More than 17 million Saudi residents have used the Tawakkalna COVID-19 app: SPA

Saudi Arabia reports 335 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets

Top Content

Air travel quarantines are getting longer, lonelier amid spread of COVID-19 variants Air travel quarantines are getting longer, lonelier amid spread of COVID-19 variants
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
More than 6,500 foreign laborers died in Qatar since it won World Cup bid More than 6,500 foreign laborers died in Qatar since it won World Cup bid
Syrian convicted by German court in landmark crimes against humanity trial Syrian convicted by German court in landmark crimes against humanity trial
Tesla shares wipe out year-to-date gains, sink below S&P 500 index entry price Tesla shares wipe out year-to-date gains, sink below S&P 500 index entry price
Tigray crisis ‘out of control,’ EU envoy sounds warning after visiting Ethiopia Tigray crisis ‘out of control,’ EU envoy sounds warning after visiting Ethiopia

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More