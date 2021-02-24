Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 353 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing the total to 376,021 cases and 6,475 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 280 to 367,015.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (353) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (5) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (280) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (367,015) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/cgUewYOugs — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 24, 2021

The capital, Riyadh, reported 186 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, while the Eastern Province had 67 cases, and Mecca had 43.

There are 2,531 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, the health ministry said, 483 of which are critical cases.

