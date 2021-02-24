.
Vietnam says to secure 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses this year

People previously suspected of being infected with the coronavirus wear protective face masks as they leave a hospital after being quarantined for 14 days in Hanoi, Vietnam April 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Hanoi

Vietnam aims to obtain 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year, including 30 million through the WHO-led COVAX scheme, 30 million from AstraZeneca and the rest from negotiations with Pfizer, its health ministry said on Wednesday.

“We can assure that we have enough vaccines for COVID-19 vaccination program for our 100 million people,” the health ministry said in a statement, noting talks were also taking place to secure Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

