Vietnam aims to obtain 90 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year, including 30 million through the WHO-led COVAX scheme, 30 million from AstraZeneca and the rest from negotiations with Pfizer, its health ministry said on Wednesday.

“We can assure that we have enough vaccines for COVID-19 vaccination program for our 100 million people,” the health ministry said in a statement, noting talks were also taking place to secure Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

