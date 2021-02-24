The United Arab Emirates announced 3,102 new COVID-19 cases, 3,814 recoveries and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported.

The total number of active cases decreased to 7,092 compared to yesterday’s 7,823, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported.

On Tuesday, NCEMA UAE reported 5 deaths, which indicates a sharp rise in Wednesday’s figures, bringing it up to 19 - one of the highest numbers of daily deaths the country experienced throughout the pandemic.

The UAE is currently leading one of the world’s most effective inoculation programs. NCEMA’s website suggests that the total number of administered vaccine doses is now at 5,668,264, meaning that 110,471 vaccine doses were carried out between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The vaccine has now been administered to 57.7 percent of UAE residents above the age of 60 and has vaccinated 3,480,415 residents, corresponding to 44.89 percent, WAM reported on Tuesday, citing health sector spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani.

The country is currently on track to vaccinate half of its population by March 2021, a goal that the government set when the inoculation campaign was rolled out in December 2020.

Read more:

UAE vaccinates 3.48 million people against COVID-19

UAE sees dip in COVID-19 deaths, records 3,005 new cases and 3,515 recoveries

Alpecin-Fenix withdraw from UAE Tour after positive COVID-19 test