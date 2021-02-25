Abu Dhabi labs processing PCR samples from all over the world 

Laboratories in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi have been processing imported polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from multiple countries to support international coronavirus testing efforts, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Thursday.

Twenty-two labs are receiving between 5,000 and 10,000 swab samples for COVID-19 analysis, the DoH added.

“Reflecting Abu Dhabi’s contribution to collaborative global efforts to combat Covid-19 and highlighting the emirate’s world-class testing capabilities, Abu Dhabi’s health sector is processing imported PCR test samples in its world-class laboratories,” the DoH said in a statement.

The UAE is the first country in the world to process the swab samples of citizens and residents living in other countries, according to the DoH.

Labs across Abu Dhabi can process up to 170,000 samples a day, and provide results within 24 hours.

The UAE conducts over 100,000 tests daily for its own citizens and residents, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Since the outbreak began in December, the country has ensured that health facilities across all seven emirates have the resources to test thousands of people every day.

