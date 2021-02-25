Bahrain approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Bahrain has approved the emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the country’s National Health Regulatory Authority announced on Thursday.

The vaccine is the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, making it an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the fifth vaccine to be authorized in the Kingdom of Bahrain for emergency use for groups at high risk of infection.

Bahrain has already authorized the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, the American Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, the British AstraZeneca-Oxford, and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19, including the South African and Brazil variants.

“The vaccine was effective in preventing COVID-19 using a less restrictive definition of the disease and for more severe disease, including COVID-19 requiring medical intervention, considering all cases starting 14 days after vaccination,” the new FDA summary said.

Bahrain was one of the first countries in the world to launch a digital COVID-19 vaccine passport for citizens and residents who have received a dose against the coronavirus.

