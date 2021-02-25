.
.
.
.
Language

China denies requiring US diplomats to take anal COVID-19 swabs 

A health worker puts a swab sample into a container for COVID-19 test in Hong Kong. (File photo: Reuters)
A health worker puts a swab sample into a container for COVID-19 test in Hong Kong. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

China denies requiring US diplomats to take anal COVID-19 swabs 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing              

Published: Updated:

China’s foreign ministry denied on Thursday that US diplomats in the country had been required to take anal swab tests for COVID-19, following media reports that some had complained about the procedure.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

US media outlet Vice on Wednesday cited a State Department official as saying the test was given in error and that China had said it would stop such tests on US diplomats.

“To my knowledge...China has never required US diplomatic staff stationed in China to conduct anal swab tests,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

In an email to Reuters, a State Department representative said it was “committed to guaranteeing the safety and security of American diplomats and their families, while preserving their dignity”.

Some Chinese cities used samples taken from the anus to detect potential infections amid stepped-up screening during a spate of regional outbreaks ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

People wearing face masks ride a subway in the morning. (File photo: reuters)
People wearing face masks ride a subway in the morning. (File photo: reuters)

Tests using anal swabs can avoid missing infections as virus traces in fecal samples or anal swabs could remain detectable for a longer time than in those from the respiratory tract, Li Tongzeng, a respiratory diseases doctor in Beijing, told state television last month.

Stool tests may also be more effective in finding infections in children and infants as their waste carries a higher viral load than adults, researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong said in a paper published last year.

Read more:

China calls on US to lift Trump-imposed trade restrictions, sanctions

China says US undermining peace after navy warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing
Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe COVID-19, says FDA Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe COVID-19, says FDA
NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More