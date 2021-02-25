Emirates Airlines and DHA to launch system to digitally link, verify COVID-19 records

Emirates Airlines and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a digital verification system of traveler medical records related to COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

The MoU was signed on Thursday by Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Director General of Dubai Health Authority Awadh Al Ketbi.

“Dubai is a leading global air transport hub, as well as one of the world’s most progressive cities in the area of e-government services. It’s a natural step to combine our capabilities to implement digital verification of COVID-19 medical records, which will also enable contactless document verification at Dubai Airport. This will tremendously improve the traveler experience, as well as the reliability, efficiency and compliance with entry requirements imposed by destinations around the world,” Emirates’ Sheikh Ahmed said in a statement.

“Dubai will continue to lead the way in implementing effective and balanced approaches to contagion control, while facilitating travel and air transport which are crucial to communities and economies,” he added.

Under the MoU, both sides will work to link the IT systems of DHA-approved laboratories with Emirates’ reservations and check-in systems, in order to enable the efficient sharing, storing and verification of passenger health information related to COVID-19 infection, testing and vaccination.

