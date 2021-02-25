.
.
.
.
Language

Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing

This picture taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading Vaccine Covid-19 next to the Moderna biotech company logo. (AFP)
A syringe and a bottle reading Vaccine Covid-19 next to the Moderna biotech company logo. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

US biotech firm Moderna said Wednesday that doses of its new Covid-19 vaccine candidate aimed at the South African coronavirus variant had been shipped to the US National Institutes of Health for testing.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We look forward to beginning the clinical study of our variant booster and are grateful for the NIH’s continued collaboration to combat this pandemic,” said CEO Stephane Bancel.

The South African variant is considered among the more dangerous of current mutations because it evades some of the blocking action of antibodies that target the older coronavirus strain.

That means people who were infected with the classic strain are more susceptible to reinfection, and research has also shown the variant has partly reduced the protection of the current generation of vaccines.

A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to a woman in New York City. (File photo: Reuters)
A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to a woman in New York City. (File photo: Reuters)

While initial testing has shown that Moderna’s original vaccine – called mRNA-1273 – remains effective against emerging variants, the company said it was pursuing the development of a variant-specific vaccine as part of a number of strategies being considered.

Either a South Africa variant-specific candidate, called mRNA-1273.351, could be used as a booster, or the company might use a booster that combines the classic vaccine with the variant-specific mRNA-1273.351 to create a new product.

Another idea is that people could receive a third dose of the classic vaccine to raise their overall immunity.
Moderna is also looking at the possibility of using the South Africa variant-specific mRNA-1273.351 or the combination shot as the primary dose.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that drug makers developing variant-specific vaccines wouldn’t need to go through the same lengthy authorization process they had to for their original shots.

Moderna also announced it was raising its global manufacturing capacity and would be able to produce up to 1.4 billion doses of its vaccine in 2022 if needed.

Additionally, it said it was increasing its plan for 2021 manufacturing from 600 million doses to 700 million doses globally. Moderna has so far shipped 60 million doses, 55 million within the US.

Read more:

New COVID-19 variant found in New York City: Researchers

Pfizer plans to test coronavirus vaccine booster engineered for South African variant

Explainer: Coronavirus shots might be tweaked if variants get worse

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator

Top Content

State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe COVID-19, says FDA Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe COVID-19, says FDA
Top US general warns Iran, says Taliban not breaking with al-Qaeda Top US general warns Iran, says Taliban not breaking with al-Qaeda
Nepal PM Oli not to step down despite court move reinstating parliament, says aide Nepal PM Oli not to step down despite court move reinstating parliament, says aide

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More