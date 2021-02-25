.
.
.
.
Language

Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP)
A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP)
Coronavirus

Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, New York

Published: Updated:

Pfizer announced Thursday that it has begun studying a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, part of a strategy to guard against mutated versions of the coronavirus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health authorities say first-generation COVID-19 vaccines still protect against variants that are emerging in different parts of the world. But manufacturers are starting to prepare now in case a more vaccine-resistant mutation comes along.

Pfizer said it will offer a third dose to 144 volunteers, drawing from people who participated in the vaccine’s early-stage US testing last year. It wants to determine if an additional booster shot given six to 12 months after the first two doses would rev up the immune system enough to ward off a mutated virus.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, also are tweaking their vaccine recipe. The companies are in discussions with US and European regulators about a study to evaluate doses updated to better match variants such as the one first discovered in South Africa.

Read more:

‘Real world’ study proves Pfizer vaccine 94 pct effective against COVID-19

CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine

Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe COVID-19, says FDA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing
Flu disappears in US amid COVID-19 pandemic Flu disappears in US amid COVID-19 pandemic
NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More