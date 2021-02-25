.
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 308 recoveries

Saudi passengers queue for a temperature check at terminal 5 in the King Fahad International Airport, designated for domestic flights, in the capital Riyadh on May 31, 2020. (AFP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 356 new coronavirus cases and 308 recoveries, bringing the total to 376,377 cases and 367,323 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll in the Kingdom rose by five to 6,480.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Riyadh, the capital, recorded 180 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while the Eastern Province had 80 cases, and Mecca had 37.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom is 2,574, the health ministry said, 473 of which are critical cases.

The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday, the issuance of a Royal Decree allowing Saudi women married to non-Saudis to travel with their husbands. Wives can also now join their husbands located abroad after presenting proof of marriage to officials at departure points.

