.
.
.
.
Language

Syria receives COVID-19 vaccines from ‘friendly country’: Health minister

Small bottles labeled with a Vaccine COVID-19 sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Small bottles labeled with a Vaccine COVID-19 sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Syria receives COVID-19 vaccines from ‘friendly country’: Health minister

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Damascus

Published: Updated:

Syria’s health minister said on Thursday it had received COVID-19 vaccination doses from a “friendly country” and healthcare workers would start receiving inoculations next week.

Hassan Ghabash’s comments, carried by state news agency SANA, did not specify which country provided the vaccines or how many doses had arrived.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Health officials had said Syria was engaged with Russia and China on vaccines but no bilateral deals have been announced yet.

China said earlier this month it would send 150,000 doses of vaccine to Syria as aid but a source told Reuters on Thursday those had not been delivered yet.

Israeli media have reported that Israel agreed to fund the purchase of Russian vaccines for Syria, its longtime enemy, in order to secure the release last week of an Israeli woman who had been held there.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has declined to comment on those reports. It also declined comment on reports Syria had received doses from a “friendly” country.

RDIF, the Russian sovereign wealth fund responsible for marketing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine abroad, declined to comment.

Read more:

Rights group urges fair COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Syria

UK to urge ceasefires in conflict zones in bid to enable COVID-19 vaccinations

WHO deploying teams across Syria for COVID-19 vaccination program

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator Iran’s explanations on shooting down Ukrainian plane ‘don’t add up’: UN investigator

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets State Department warns Egypt against purchasing Russian fighter jets
Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project Saudi Arabia launches Soudah Development Company that will lead a $3 bln project
Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing Moderna says vaccine targeting S.African COVID-19 variant ready for testing
Flu disappears in US amid COVID-19 pandemic Flu disappears in US amid COVID-19 pandemic
NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet NEOM sports director says megacity will have ‘most active’ population on the planet

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More