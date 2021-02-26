.
.
.
.
Language

Israel administers first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 50 pct of population

An Israeli health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at Clalit Health Services, in the hallways of the Netanya stadium, on January 20, 2021 in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya. (AFP)
An Israeli health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at Clalit Health Services, in the hallways of the Netanya stadium, on January 20, 2021 in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Israel administers first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 50 pct of population

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israel has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to 50 percent of its population, while 35 percent have received the full two-dose course, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Friday.

Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians, who have been included in the vaccine campaign that began on Dec. 19, as part of the 9.3 million population. Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip are not part of the Israeli campaign.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to vaccinate all Israelis over the age of 16 by the end of March - when he is up for re-election. He says that would allow for a post-pandemic reopening of the country in April.

But the Health Ministry has been worried by waning turnout for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

To counteract this, it has been limiting access to some leisure sites that have reopened to people who present a “Green Pass” on an app showing they have been fully vaccinated.

Read more:

Israel’s Netanyahu sets April target for reopening economy

UK study shows single Pfizer vaccine dose reduces COVID-19 transmission

Syria receives COVID-19 vaccines from ‘friendly country’: Health minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications
Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile
Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More