Saudi Arabia records 346 COVID0-19 cases, three deaths, 368 recoveries in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia recorded 346 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 376,723, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Only 2,549 COVID-19 cases are currently active, out of which 477 are critical, according to the ministry.

Three people died due to complications caused by the coronavirus disease. This brings the virus-related death toll in Saudi Arabia to 6,483.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 367,691 after 368 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

