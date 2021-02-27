New Zealand’s largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case

.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and New Zealand's health department director-general Ashley Bloomfield (R) take part in a press conference about the COVID-19 coronavirus at Parliament in Wellington on June 8, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Wellington

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country’s biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.

The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.

In mid-February, Auckland’s nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown after a family of three were diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19.

