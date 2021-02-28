.
.
.
.
Language

German states call for unused AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to be given to younger people

A vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee. (File photo: AFP)
A vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

German states call for unused AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to be given to younger people

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Several German states called on Sunday for unused AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to be given to younger people, as worries about side effects and efficacy, as well as a recommendation it be used only for under 65s, have meant low take-up of available doses.

The German health ministry said this week it had administered only 15 percent of the AstraZeneca shots it has available, confirming concerns that Germans were being selective, slowing vaccination efforts.

Elderly people are first in line to be vaccinated, but Germany has recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people aged 18 to 64. EU regulators have declared it safe for all.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The prime ministers of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and Saxony told German papers on Sunday that if shots earmarked for older Germans stay unused, the prioritization scheme should be softened, allowing younger people to get it sooner than originally planned.

“We cannot afford the vaccine sitting around and not being used because some of those entitled reject it,” Baden-Wuerttemberg’s prime minister Winfried Kretschmann told Welt am Sonntag. Bavaria’s Markus Soeder made similar remarks to Bild am Sonntag and Saxony’s Michael Kretschmer to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Health authorities in some European countries - including Germany - are also facing resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine after side-effects including fever and muscle pain led some front-line workers to call in sick. The other shots approved in Europe, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, have been linked to similar temporary side-effects.

The German government urged the public on Friday to take the AstraZeneca vaccine while the head of the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, Lothar Wieler, said data from Britain and Israel showed it was “very, very effective.”

The recommendation that the vaccine go only to people under 65 came from Germany’s expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO). STIKO’s head, Thomas Mertens, said on Friday that it would update its recommendation very soon.

“Somehow the whole thing went kind of badly,” he told broadcaster ZDF.

Read more:

AstraZeneca vaccine faces resistance in Europe as health workers suffer side effects

Canadian drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Australia receives AstraZeneca vials as it ramps up COVID-19 vaccination drive

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson
Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship
Iran ‘Resistance Axis’ likely behind Israeli-owned ship blast: Khamenei-linked daily Iran ‘Resistance Axis’ likely behind Israeli-owned ship blast: Khamenei-linked daily

Before you go

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case

Explore More