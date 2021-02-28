.
.
.
.
Language

Philippines receives Chinese coronavirus vaccine, but Duterte prefers another brand

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his state of the nation address at Congress in Manila on July 22, 2019. (AFP)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his state of the nation address at Congress in Manila on July 22, 2019. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Philippines receives Chinese coronavirus vaccine, but Duterte prefers another brand

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Philippines received its initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday in a shipment donated by China, a day before its inoculation drive is due to begin, but President Rodrigo Duterte will not be among the first to be vaccinated.

Duterte attended a ceremony to mark the arrival of the initial 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, which were delivered by a Chinese military aircraft ahead of a further 25 million CoronaVac doses due to be delivered in batches this year.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

But Duterte, who turns 77 next month, told a news briefing that, though he wants to be vaccinated, his doctor wants a different Chinese brand of vaccine for him.

His comment emphasises the lack of support the Phillipines' faces as it launches its inoculation drive. One opinion poll showed that less than a third of Filipinos are willing to be vaccinated because of perceptions over potential side-effects.

The country's vaccination campaign is targeting healthcare workers, police and military personnel initially. It has also negotiated supply deals with other manufacturers, aiming to inoculate 70 million people, or two thirds of the population.

The Philippines is the last Southeast Asian country to receive initial vaccine supplies, fuelling concerns over recovery prospects for a consumption-driven economy that suffered its worst slump on record last year, hit by lengthy coronavirus lockdowns.

"What you see now are donated vaccines. The problem is everyone is rushing to secure supplies," Duterte said at the media briefing.

"Until there is residual supply, we'll just have to wait."

Duterte vowed to ease restrictions further to support economic recovery but only when more vaccines become available.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Philippines to receive China-donated COVID-19 vaccines for medical staff, military

Coronavirus: Philippines plans to roll out vaccine by Feb., entire population by 2023

Philippines’ Duterte accuses EU of holding coronavirus vaccines hostage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson
Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship
Iran ‘Resistance Axis’ likely behind Israeli-owned ship blast: Khamenei-linked daily Iran ‘Resistance Axis’ likely behind Israeli-owned ship blast: Khamenei-linked daily

Before you go

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case

Explore More