Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina

Saudi Arabia launched drive-thru coronavirus vaccination stations in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina and Abha, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The Kingdom has already administered over 780,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Saudi Arabia’s health authorities launched the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination campaign on February 18, giving more categories the first dose of the vaccine, widening the reach of vaccination availability across the Kingdom and increasing accessibility with more daily appointments.

The Kingdom’s Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) approved the Pfizer/BioNtech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19.

The Saudi National Committee for Infectious Diseases approved giving only one dose to individuals who have previously been infected with the virus, given six months after recovery as a “booster natural immunity.”

The country’s coronavirus tally stood at 377,383 confirmed cases, 368,305 recovered patients, and 6,494 deaths as of Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia launches phase two of coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 18

Saudi Arabia: One COVID-19 vaccine dose enough for those who recovered from virus

Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers

Saudi Arabia authorizes use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine