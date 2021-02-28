Saudi Arabia reports 322 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 322 new coronavirus cases and 294 recoveries, bringing the total number to 377,383 cases and 368,305 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by six to 6,494.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (322) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (294) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (368,305) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/04EFTBpii8 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 28, 2021

Riyadh recorded 167 COVID-19 cases Sunday, while the Eastern Province had 66 cases, and Mecca had 37.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom is 2,584, the health ministry said, 481 of which are critical cases.

