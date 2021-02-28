.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 322 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 322 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 322 new coronavirus cases and 294 recoveries, bringing the total number to 377,383 cases and 368,305 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by six to 6,494.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Riyadh recorded 167 COVID-19 cases Sunday, while the Eastern Province had 66 cases, and Mecca had 37.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom is 2,584, the health ministry said, 481 of which are critical cases.

Read more:

Saudi municipality closes Jeddah café after customers caught secretly smoking shisha

Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers

Saudi Arabia records 346 COVID-19 cases, three deaths, 368 recoveries in 24 hours

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse Fighting the spread of Lebanon's silent pandemic: Domestic abuse

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours
Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson Saudi Arabia has intercepted 526 drones, 346 ballistic missiles so far: Spokesperson
Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship

Before you go

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case

Explore More