UAE COVID-19 cases drop 22 pct from January peak, slower decline than in UK, Israel

Coronavirus infections in the United Arab Emirates have fallen by more than a fifth from a late January peak, a slower rate of decline than in Israel and the United Kingdom.

Based on a seven-day average, new cases have dropped by more than 80% in the UK and halved in Israel since peaking in early January. Both countries had reintroduced strict lockdowns amid a fresh surge in infections and have since rolled out speedy inoculation programs.

The UAE also has one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, having administered 56 doses per 100 people. Cases started rising again at the end of last year and peaked in late January, according to the seven-day average. While the spike led to some restrictions being reintroduced, the UAE has so far steered clear of another full lockdown.

Israel, meanwhile, tightened lockdown restrictions at the start of the year amid a spike in cases. The country leads the way on inoculations globally and has administered at least one dose to half of its population.

The UK has administered more than 30 doses per 100 people, according to Bloomberg’s vaccination tracker. Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week unveiled the country’s road map out of its third lockdown.

