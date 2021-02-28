UAE records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 2,930 new cases in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded eight COVID-19 related deaths and 2,930 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to state news agency WAM.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) conducted 226,139 additional tests in that time.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The increase in COVID-related deaths brings the country’s death toll to 1,221.

The UAE has so far recorded 391,524 cases and 381,225 recoveries to date.

Figures tweeted UAE’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority also show that more than six million COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered across the seven emirates as part of the country’s mass inoculation campaign.

The UAE is one of the world leaders in vaccination rollouts.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE records 15 more COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

UAE experiences one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases

UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents