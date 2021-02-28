.
US okays Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use: FDA

Vial of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate is seen in an undated photograph. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP

The United States on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine for emergency use, giving the nation a third shot to battle the outbreak that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

“The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for COVID-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States,” said acting Food and Drug Administration director Janet Woodcock.

US President Joe Biden hailed the “exciting” announcement Saturday that US regulators had authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine but warned the hard-hit nation could not let its guard down.

“This is exciting news for all Americans, and an encouraging development in our efforts to bring an end to the crisis,” Biden said in a statement after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine got the green light.

“But we cannot let our guard down now or assume that victory is inevitable.”

