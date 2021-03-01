.
Ghana president receives world's first free Covax COVID-19 vaccine

A pack of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines is seen as the country receives its first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines under COVAX scheme, at the international airport of Accra, Ghana February 24, 2021. (Reuters/Francis Kokoroko)
AFP

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday became the world’s first recipient of the coronavirus vaccine from Covax, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free for poorer countries.

“It is important that I set the example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it, so that everybody in Ghana can feel comfortable about taking this vaccine,” the 76-year old president said before receiving a shot of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in a live broadcast.

