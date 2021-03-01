.
.
.
.
Language

Israel’s Supreme Court bans unlimited COVID-19 mobile phone tracking

Senior residents wear masks showing their “Green Pass”, a pass for those vaccinated against the coronavirus, as they enter a live performance by Israeli singer Nurit Galron, at Yarkon park, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Senior residents wear masks showing their “Green Pass”, a pass for those vaccinated against the coronavirus, as they enter a live performance by Israeli singer Nurit Galron, at Yarkon park, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Israel’s Supreme Court bans unlimited COVID-19 mobile phone tracking

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday banned the government from sweeping use of mobile phone tracking of coronavirus carriers, calling the measure a grave infraction of civil liberties.

Used on and off since March 2020 in efforts to curb the pandemic, the Shin Bet counter-terrorism agency’s surveillance technology matched carriers’ locations against other mobile phones nearby to determine with whom they came into contact.

From the outset, civil rights groups had mounted court challenges over privacy concerns while lawmakers cast doubt about the efficacy of the contact-tracing tool.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

In its ruling, the court said it feared the mobile phone tracing, imposed as a temporary emergency measure, was slowly becoming permanent. It gave the government until March 14 to end indiscriminate use of the surveillance and limit it to confirmed coronavirus carriers who refuse epidemiological questioning.

“We hope this ruling will lead the government and the Knesset (parliament) to pause and change course from this slippery slope of using extreme and undemocratic means in the fight against the epidemic,” the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, one of the groups that petitioned the court, said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As of December, surveillance alone had accounted for 7 percent of case detections in Israel, according to the Intelligence Ministry, with questioning by Health Ministry investigators accounting for the rest. But officials have argued that it has helped save many lives.

“I think this is a crime against the health of Israeli citizens,” Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said on Twitter after the Supreme Court verdict.

The Shin Bet phone tracing technology was previously known mostly as a means to track down wanted Palestinian militants.

Israel has so far reported 778,172 coronavirus cases and 5,758 deaths.

With a third wave of infections peaking in January, contagion has been falling in recent weeks as authorities have administered at least one of two COVID-19 vaccination doses to more than half of the country’s population of 9 million.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Israel approves cellphone tracking of COVID-19 carriers for rest of year

Israel limits coronavirus cellphone surveillance to ‘special cases’

EU to propose digital COVID-19 vaccine passports in March in time for summer

New normal? ‘Green Pass’ opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax
Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough' Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'
Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media
US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia

Before you go

South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks
South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks

Explore More