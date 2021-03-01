Saudi Arabia: Strict measures, tracing app reduce COVID-19 cases in Medina by 86 pct

The implementation of stricter preventive health measures and the use of contact tracing helped reduce the number of coronavirus cases in Medina by more than 86 percent, said Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammad al-Abdulaali.

The Spokesman attributed much of the success in lowering infections to the use of the “Tawakkalna” COVID-19 tracing mobile application, according to a statement carried by state news agency SPA.

The Tawakkalna application was launched in May to initially manage permits to government and private entities during the curfew in place at the time.

“It is one of the most successful experiences at the regional and global levels, as it has effectively contributed to reducing the risks of the acceleration of the outbreak and the epidemic spread in less than two months in the region,” al-Abdulaali said.

He added that cases previously increased due to the lack of adherence to home quarantine and large social gatherings, which led to a significant and noticeable increase in the number of daily cases at alarming rates,

The Kingdom’s health authorities hope to replicate the application’s success in stemming COVID-19 spread across the country.

Saudi Arabia total number of recorded cases to 377,700 – 2,560 of which are active.

A total of 6,500 people died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia. The number of patients who have recovered from the virus amounts to 368,640.

