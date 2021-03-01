Saudi Arabia records 317 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 317 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health (MoH).

The latest figures bring the country’s total number of recorded cases to 377,700 – 2,560 of which are active.

A total of 6,500 people died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

The number of patients who have recovered from the virus amounts to 368,640.

Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, was the area with the highest number of new cases, had 142 infections detected in the last 24 hours.

The figures represent a slight dip from the previous day’s, in which 322 new cases were recorded along with six deaths.

Saudi Arabia’s official press agency SPA reported on Friday that universities across the country would open vaccination centers as part of the Kingdom’s drive to inoculate its population.

The second phase of its vaccination rollout begun on February 18, extending inoculations to a broader category of people including people over the age of 50.

