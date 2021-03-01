UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,526 new cases of COVID-19, 1,107 recoveries and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on Monday.

The numbers suggest a drop in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases compared to Sunday’s numbers.

However, as of Monday, the number of active cases was at 10,480, representing a significant increase from last week, NCEMA's figures suggested.

The total number of recoveries and vaccinations have increased significantly. Over 6.2 million vaccine doses have already been administered and the recovery toll of the country reached 382,332, NCEMA reported on Monday.

The UAE has been putting in a great deal of effort into their vaccination program with over 6.2 million already administered, they will surely be on par with reaching their target of vaccinating half the population by March 2021.

