.
.
.
.
Language

UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours

People walk outside Dubai mall after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai. (Reuters)
People walk outside Dubai mall after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,526 new cases of COVID-19, 1,107 recoveries and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on Monday.

The numbers suggest a drop in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases compared to Sunday’s numbers.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

However, as of Monday, the number of active cases was at 10,480, representing a significant increase from last week, NCEMA's figures suggested.

The total number of recoveries and vaccinations have increased significantly. Over 6.2 million vaccine doses have already been administered and the recovery toll of the country reached 382,332, NCEMA reported on Monday.

The UAE has been putting in a great deal of effort into their vaccination program with over 6.2 million already administered, they will surely be on par with reaching their target of vaccinating half the population by March 2021.

Read more:

UAE experiences one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases

UAE records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 2,930 new cases in 24 hours

UAE records 15 more COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax
Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough' Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media
Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina
US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia

Before you go

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case

Explore More