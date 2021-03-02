.
China to give Lebanon 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses: ambassador

People queue to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Lebanon’s American University Medical Center in the capital Beirut, on February 14, 2021. (Anwar Amro/AFP)
People queue to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the capital Beirut, on February 14, 2021. (Anwar Amro/AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

China will donate 50,000 shots of its Sinopharm vaccine to Lebanon, its ambassador tweeted on Monday as the crisis-hit country fights a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed nearly 4,700 people.

Lebanon, deep in the throes of a financial crisis, launched its inoculation drive last month after receiving its first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with aid from the World Bank.

