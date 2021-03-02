China to give Lebanon 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses: ambassador

China will donate 50,000 shots of its Sinopharm vaccine to Lebanon, its ambassador tweeted on Monday as the crisis-hit country fights a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed nearly 4,700 people.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Lebanon, deep in the throes of a financial crisis, launched its inoculation drive last month after receiving its first shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with aid from the World Bank.

Read more:

Vaccine rollout brings hope to Lebanon as lockdown eases

Lebanon banking commission to assess if lenders met targets set last year: Governor

Lebanon's migrants face barriers to accessing vaccinations