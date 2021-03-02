.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai cancels Ramadan tent permits to curb rising COVID-19 cases

Ramadan, at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) in Dubai, UAE May 17, 2019. (Reuters)
Ramadan iftar at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Dubai cancels Ramadan tent permits to curb rising COVID-19 cases

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

All Ramadan tent permits in Dubai have been cancelled as part of the United Arab Emirates’ efforts to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections, the Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Tents outside of mosques, houses, or any other public places will be prohibited during the holy month, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai announced.

Charitable distribution of food will also be banned, unless it is in collaboration with charities and institutions that are approved and licensed by the IACAD to ensure the distribution complies with the latest COVID-19 protocols, Ahmed Darwish, Executive Director of Charitable Works at IACAD, said.

Dozens of tents are usually set up outside of mosques and other public spaces around the UAE to serve food to Muslims who want to break their fast.

Muslims break their fast at the GuruNanak Darbar Sikh temple, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)
Muslims break their fast at the GuruNanak Darbar Sikh temple, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)

“Compliance with preventive and precautionary measures is a collective community responsibility to protect public health,’’ Darwish added.

IACAD said it would continue to reach out to the needy through its digital Meals of Hope initiative during Ramadan.

The decision to cancel all permits for Ramadan tents, majlises and iftar gatherings was taken as part of the country’s plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Ahmed Darwish, Executive Director of Charitable Works at IACAD, said.

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on April 12, pending the moon sighting. Ramadan is the month-long period when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and is usually celebrated with family and friends.

Dubai last week announced that it would be extending coronavirus countermeasures it currently has in place until the beginning of Ramadan.

The maximum capacity allowed in venues with indoor seating, including cinemas, entertainment and sports venues, will remain at 50 percent, the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said.

Shopping malls, hotels, swimming pools and private beaches in hotels are permitted to only operate at 70 percent capacity, the committee said. Restaurants and cafes across the city must close by 1 a.m., it added.

Health officials introduced new restrictions earlier this month after the country began seeing the rate of infections rise rapidly due to an influx of vacationers arriving at the tourist hub.

Read more:

Dubai extends COVID-19 precautionary measures until mid-April

Abu Dhabi labs processing PCR samples from all over the world

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021
US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More