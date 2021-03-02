Philippines reports first cases of COVID-19 South African variant

.
Philippines kicks off COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Philippines kicks off its COVID-19 vaccination campaign (File photo)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Manila

The Philippines has documented six cases of the South African coronavirus variant, its health ministry said on Tuesday, raising concern among its experts that the current vaccines might be less effective.

Of the six South African variant cases, three were detected locally and two from Filipinos returning from overseas. The origin of the other case was still being verified, it said.

The Philippines kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday.

