Saudi Arabia reports 302 COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

An aerial view shows deserted streets in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on April 21, 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 302 new coronavirus cases and 286 recoveries, bringing the total to 378,002 cases and 368,926 recoveries in the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by five to 6,505.

Riyadh, the capital, recorded 136 COVID-19 cases, while the Eastern Province recorded 78 cases, and Mecca had 37.

There are 2,571 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, the health ministry said, 486 of which are critical cases.

The implementation of stricter preventive health measures and the use of contact tracing helped reduce the number of coronavirus cases in Medina by more than 86 percent, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammad al-Abdulaali said.

