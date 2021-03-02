.
.
.
.
Language

Tokyo governor says fall in COVID-19 cases not enough to lift emergency state

A man rides a bicycle through a shopping arcade in Tokyo. (AP)
A man rides a bicycle through a shopping arcade in Tokyo. (AP)
Coronavirus

Tokyo governor says fall in COVID-19 cases not enough to lift emergency state

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the pace of fall in coronavirus cases had eased, expressing concern that it may not be enough to lift a state of emergency remaining in the greater metropolitan area, Kyodo News reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We may not make it in time,” she said, referring to the scheduled end to the emergency state on March 7 for the Japanese capital and three neighboring prefectures, according to Kyodo.

Read more:

Japan set to partially end COVID-19 state of emergency

Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens

South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

State Department spokesman says US is 'ready' to talk with Iran
State Department spokesman says US is 'ready' to talk with Iran

Explore More