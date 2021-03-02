UAE reports 2,721 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

The United Arab Emirates reported 2,721 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Tuesday.

NCEMA reported that 225,159 coronavirus tests were carried out and that there were 1,666 new recoveries.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The Ministry of Health conducts 225,159 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 2,721 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,666 recoveries and 15 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 2, 2021

Tuesday’s numbers bring the UAE’s death toll up to 1,253, recoveries to 383,998 and the total number of active cases to 11,520, NCEMA figures showed.

As of Tuesday, the country has administered 6,028,417 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The UAE’s vaccination drive is among the most efficient in the world, with over 6.2 million already administered. The country is on its way to reaching its target of vaccinating half the population by March 2021.

Read more:

UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours

Dubai real estate to ‘bottom out’ in 2022 after tough year due to COVID-19: Report

UAE COVID-19 cases drop 22 pct from January peak, slower decline than in UK, Israel