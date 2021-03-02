.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 2,721 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

A member of medical staff carries a swab tested during drive-thru coronavirus disease testing (COVID-19) at a screening centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 30, 2020. (Reuters)
A member of medical staff carries a swab tested during drive-thru coronavirus disease testing (COVID-19) at a screening center in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 2,721 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates reported 2,721 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Tuesday.

NCEMA reported that 225,159 coronavirus tests were carried out and that there were 1,666 new recoveries.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Tuesday’s numbers bring the UAE’s death toll up to 1,253, recoveries to 383,998 and the total number of active cases to 11,520, NCEMA figures showed.

As of Tuesday, the country has administered 6,028,417 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The UAE’s vaccination drive is among the most efficient in the world, with over 6.2 million already administered. The country is on its way to reaching its target of vaccinating half the population by March 2021.

Read more:

UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours

Dubai real estate to ‘bottom out’ in 2022 after tough year due to COVID-19: Report

UAE COVID-19 cases drop 22 pct from January peak, slower decline than in UK, Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More