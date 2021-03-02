WHO to deliver 237 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to 142 countries by May 

Some 237 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be delivered to 142 countries by the end of May through the COVAX facility, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a news conference that vaccine deliveries were planned on Tuesday to Angola, Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo said his West African country, which has begun its inoculation campaign with COVAX doses, aimed to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2021.

Read more:

Fauci says US must stick to two-dose strategy for Pfizer, Moderna vaccines: Report

WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

Austria to work with Israel, Denmark to produce vaccines to fight COVID-19 mutations