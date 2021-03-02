WHO to deliver 237 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to 142 countries by May 

.
A health worker prepares an injection of the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield) against the coronavirus at a vaccination centre set up at the Dubai International Financial Center in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on February 3, 2021. (AFP)
A health worker prepares an injection of the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine in Dubai. (AFP)
Reuters, Geneva  

Some 237 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be delivered to 142 countries by the end of May through the COVAX facility, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a news conference that vaccine deliveries were planned on Tuesday to Angola, Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo said his West African country, which has begun its inoculation campaign with COVAX doses, aimed to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2021.

