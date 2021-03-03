.
.
.
.
Language

Biden says US on track to enough vaccines for every adult in US by end-May

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (AFP)
A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Biden says US on track to enough vaccines for every adult in US by end-May

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the US was on track to have enough vaccines for every adult in the country by the end of May.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden announced that Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in a partnership that he said was similar to those seen during World War Two. With three vaccines now available, Biden said he was confident the country would reach his goal of delivering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 100 days.

Read more:

EU, under pressure over vaccine rollouts, considers switch to emergency approvals

UK data on AstraZeneca vaccine should guide other countries, say Oxford vaccine chief

Palestinian COVID-19 vaccine rollout under fire over doses for VIPs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry
Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

Top Content

Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021
Rouhani tells Macron Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal Rouhani tells Macron Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region
UAE administers 1mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in two weeks UAE administers 1mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in two weeks
Dubai Health Authority expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations Dubai Health Authority expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations
Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More