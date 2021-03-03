Biden says US on track to enough vaccines for every adult in US by end-May

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the US was on track to have enough vaccines for every adult in the country by the end of May.

Biden announced that Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in a partnership that he said was similar to those seen during World War Two. With three vaccines now available, Biden said he was confident the country would reach his goal of delivering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 100 days.

