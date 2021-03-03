.
Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion

A picture taken on May 4, 2020 from the Royal Palace shows a general view of Dam Square in Amsterdam during the coronavirus lockdown. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion

Reuters, Amsterdam 

An explosion hit a coronavirus testing center in a town north of Amsterdam shortly before it was to open on Wednesday, breaking windows but causing no injuries, Dutch police said.

Dutch police on Wednesday said the testing location appeared to have been intentionally targeted.

The blast in the town of Bovenkarspel, north of the capital Amsterdam, shattered windows but caused no injuries, police said.

The explosive “must have been placed” there, a police spokesman told Reuters.

They said they had cordoned off the area to investigate.

-Developing

