Greece extends lockdown, tightens restrictions to stem surge in COVID-19 cases

Greece has extended a lockdown and tightened restrictions in Athens and other affected regions to stem a surge in new COVID-19 infections, authorities said on Wednesday.

The lockdown in the wider Athens region, which was set to end on March 8, has been extended to March 16, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told a news briefing.

Authorities reported 2,702 daily infections on Wednesday, up from 2,353 the previous day. It is the highest daily figure reported this year.

