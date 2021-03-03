.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia administers more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

People take advantage of a new coronavirus vaccination center at the old Jiddah airport, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
People take advantage of a new coronavirus vaccination center at the old Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia administers more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines throughout 405 vaccination sites and centers across the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia announced it will start providing coronavirus vaccines in pharmacies around the Kingdom for free, the country’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya during an interview.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Several universities across Saudi Arabia are also preparing to open coronavirus vaccination centers as part of efforts to support the Kingdom’s inoculation drive, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported last week.

Saudi Arabia in talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to low income countries: Minister Coronavirus Coronavirus Saudi Arabia in talks to provide COVID-19 vaccines to low income countries: Minister

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 378,002 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 6,505 COVID-19 deaths.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 331 new coronavirus cases and 351 recoveries, bringing the total to 378,333 cases and 369,277 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are 2,546 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 501 of which are critical cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 331 COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries

Coronavirus: Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Another battle to fight: Lebanon's environmental disaster Another battle to fight: Lebanon's environmental disaster
Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion Netherlands COVID-19 test center intentionally targeted, police say after explosion
Rouhani tells Macron Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal Rouhani tells Macron Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal
Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More