Saudi Arabia administers more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

Saudi Arabia has administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines throughout 405 vaccination sites and centers across the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia announced it will start providing coronavirus vaccines in pharmacies around the Kingdom for free, the country’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya during an interview.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Several universities across Saudi Arabia are also preparing to open coronavirus vaccination centers as part of efforts to support the Kingdom’s inoculation drive, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported last week.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 378,002 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 6,505 COVID-19 deaths.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 331 new coronavirus cases and 351 recoveries, bringing the total to 378,333 cases and 369,277 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are 2,546 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 501 of which are critical cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

